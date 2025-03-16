New chapter in the war that Paulina Rubio and Corate Vallejo-Nágera liba for the custody of his son Andrea, who is about to turn 15, and that has become the main reason for the fight between the ex-partner.

As Sunday Kike Calleja has counted on Partylast Tuesday a New and very hard confrontation due to which police had to intervene.

“Something quite serious happenedas described by US justice. So much so that Wednesday they had to see the faces Paulina and Corate in the Court, in the United States, “said the journalist.

“The Miami Court has made a tough decision with a collate when making a Taxative prohibition“The collaborator has detailed about the reality that the businessman lives there.

A few weeks ago, Calleja reported in the same program as the businessman “He has asked in court for his son to return to Spain“:” He says he has a two -bedroom apartment, with two bathrooms in the Centro District. “





A decision that, apparently, would be motivated by the altercation that adults starred last November at the Madrid airport for issues related to the custody of the child.

An incident that would have caused the artist to try to prevent her son from traveling back to Spain. “She asks the court that her son cannot leave Floridaasks Amparo and that visits between father and son are suspended, “said the journalist.