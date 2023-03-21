Mexico.- Despite having almost started their career together, sharing credits in Timbiriche, the famous Mexican youth band that swept their time, Paulina Rubio and Thalía have had a feud for yearsthis due to supposed professional jealousy and different moments in which they did not have a good time, but that could be in the past.

During a recent interview of the Golden Girl with Pati Chapoy, she revealed that it was Thalia’s fault that the group had not met for a tour, however, she recalled her recent success with Alejandra Guzmán and decided to send her a clear message to your work colleague.

When asked about collaborating on a new tour with other celebrities, she was very open, but surprised when Pati told her that she would do it with Thalía, so she did not hesitate to answer.

“Ok here I send Thalia directly, let’s put together a tour“Paulina Rubio shared about the possibility of doing a new tour with whom they describe as their worst enemy, making it clear that she is willing to smooth things over.

Paulina also wants to collaborate musically with Thalía to end that enmity of years and finally put an end to the topic of conversation for decades, however, so far the interpreter of ‘Manías’ has not spoken about it.