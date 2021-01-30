Singer Paulina Rubio returned to acting with a surprise cameo in Telemundo’s new telenovela, Loli’s luck, production premiered last Tuesday, January 26.

The appearance of the call ‘Golden girl‘takes place six years after his last foray into the Golden Globes-nominated series Jane, the virgin, from The CW network, starring Gina Rodríguez and Jaime Camil.

Now, the Spanish nationalized Mexican singer plays herself again in a scene where she is interviewed by a radio host, who asks her about her love life.

“I light a lot of candles on the way, really, but no. I’m inspired, I like to have candles on the road so that I can write songs to cut your veins ”, declares the former member Timbiriche.

Similarly, despite assuring (in her character) that being single “is in fashion”, she indicated that she does not plan to continue like this either: “I’m not going to stay like this all my life.

In that same chapter, Paulina Rubio shares shots with the protagonist of the telenovela Silvia Navarro, who is accompanied by the former member of RBD Christian Chávez.

Finally, the interpreter of “I am not that woman” and “That man is mine”She was grateful for the opportunity to perform again.

“The experience was fun. I think there is very good energy. Mr. Director, thank you!… Silvia, Christian, and everyone. I had a great time, I wish you great success. A big kiss, ”he told Telemundo cameras.

