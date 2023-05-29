The Flemings would call him a leprechaun, the Parisians as je ne sais quoi and the Anglo-Saxons of x-factor, but what is common and indubitable is that she has it. That innate and magnetic charisma that makes all heads turn in her path to the point of obviating for a few seconds any other thought present in her mind. For example, the concern for the hour and a half delay from the time set for the meeting and that makes it necessary to schedule a new appointment with this rock star. But as Gandalf said, “a magician is not late or early, but just when she proposes it”, and Paulina Rubio (Mexico City, 51 years old) must know a little about magic. Only in this way does she understand her idyll with the success that has already spanned four decades and that she is now trying to extend with the single It’s not my faulta catchy pop song that vindicates party nights, “tequila and Show” after the dark pandemic times and rescues his most uninhibited soul. “To be able to create, you have to suffer and bring out the girl in you. My art is the way to express my country dreams and return to the roots, to the five elements, to the purity of having messy and disheveled hair, ”she explains in conversation with EL PAÍS.

The Mexican arrives at the appointment wearing her iconic miniskirt, perhaps her most characteristic garment of all, with a white shirt with a romantic air, a denim jacket oversized full of fringes and the opportune touch two thousander: socks with high-heeled shoes. Throughout the day, she will not part with a pair of large sunglasses that act, it is intuited, as a calculated screen between the artist and the person. She poses generously in front of the photographer, she suggests, but she lets it go and decides to start an interview herself that will continue the next day, by phone. “How long have you been a journalist at EL PAÍS?” She asks with a kind and curious tone. Once the query has been answered, not without bewilderment, Rubio gets up from the stool and before leaving for the next engagement, he proclaims: “It’s the best newspaper.” Boris Izaguirre was right when he compared it on these pages to a GPS, “because it takes you where it wants”.

More information

Just finished a yoga class, the interpreter of hits like And I’m still here either Not a single word He shares his joy at being able to enjoy what he calls his second homeland. “I love walking through old Madrid and getting lost in its incognito alleys. Where I have been happiest here is in the neighborhood of La Latina”. Famous since before she was born and star of the children’s group Timbiriche at just 11 years old, she spent the first summers of her life in the Galician area of ​​Trasanquelos (A Coruña), sent by her mother, the actress Susana Dosamantes, to connect with her Spanish ancestry. . “My grandmother Macuca and her sister would pick us up in Barajas, in an impressive Renault Twingo from the seventies, and I would sing to them,” she recalls with emotion. “I remember running with my brother, on the swings, being wild without shoes and trying to catch the mullets under the rocks in the river. We had an electric piano and there I started making melodies from a very young age all over the town”.

In her words, this connection with her ‘self’ as a child, oblivious to any fear, is one of the keys to her decades of success in the industry: “I imagine it has to do with being authentic and transparent. I am a warrior and I like cane”. The Mexican woman offers short answers that are closer to esotericism than to the calculated argument of any other artist in promotion. Scripts are not worth it with her, it is a state of mind: “I have skin like a dolphin: thick and soft”, “I am a multicolored prism” or “I am not an object, I am a soul” are some of her reflections. She says she has reset, focused on the here and now, cured in her life — “from covid to horrors” — and is grateful for the therapeutic effect that her job has had on her. “Music has healed me and continues to be my medicine. He saved me from everything and everyone. I heal my audience with my lyrics and they do it with me, ”she corroborates.

Singer Paulina Rubio in an interview on May 15, 2023, in Madrid. JOHN BARBOSA

His world changed last July after the death of his mother, known as “the most beautiful face in Mexico”, at the age of 74. “For me there is a before and after,” she admits. “In mourning there are no shortcuts. You have to be authentic and vulnerable, go day by day. I feel lucky to have had such a strong and courageous mother, that she was always with me”. Asked about the parallelism between her childhood and that of her two sons, Andrea Nicolás and Eros —the result of her relationships with the businessman Colate Vallejo-Nágera and the singer Gerardo Bazúa, respectively—, the artist appeals to the generosity of her offspring: “ For them it is something natural and organic, they understand it as a way of life and a legacy. They know that if their mom goes to Disney, maybe she has to take a couple of photos, like Mickey, but she explained to them that they have to give in a bit and they get along fine. They are fantastic and pure.”

that nobody understands It’s not my fault like the swan song of Paulina Rubio. The one from Mexico City wants more and claims to be willing to fill this summer with songs and concerts. “I have many new projects: with publishers, docuseries, biopics… But I feel like a studio singer and I enjoy my catalog.” Whoever brought Latin pop to the top of the charts around the world is convinced that she can repeat the feat. The “golden girl” is back, although her longest-lived and shared nickname doesn’t seem to please her too much: “I only like labels to take them off. Call me Pau… and you will find me”.