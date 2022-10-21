Mexico. Mexican singer Paulina Rubio reappears in public after being photographed doing his physiological needs on the beach and on Instagram he poses with a tremendous smile.

Last weekend the program Fiesta, which is broadcast on a television station in Spainshared controversial images in which Paulina Rubio is seen “doing the bathroom” on the beach.

These images immediately went viral and on social networks caused all kinds of comments, most of them negative, because they branded “The Golden Girl” as being a woman. “filthy and rude”, even on the Internet they made dozens of memes about this situation.

And this is not the first time that Paulina has been caught in a situation like this, since several news portals share that during 2013 she was also photographed urinating in the sea.

But now Paulina shares a new photograph of her on Instagram in which she poses sitting in her work as a judge on the reality show Look who is dancingwhere he participates.

“How about the second Mira que baila show on Univision? Full of surprises and many mixed emotions,” Paulina captioned the aforementioned image.

Regarding the controversial situation in which the singer of songs like Mío and I am not that woman was captured, at the moment she does not comment on her social networks, nor in any other medium.

Pauline Rubio became famous in her childhood after joining the group Timbiriche, where he stayed for several years, this in the 1980s, and at the beginning of the 1990s he left to become a soloist when he released the song Mío, a complete success.

We recommend you read:

Since then, Paulina has not stopped recording, doing concerts and tours, and remains current in music with a style that characterizes her and has many fans in several countries, including Mexico and the USA.