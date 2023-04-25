Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:34 p.m.



La Fea Bourgeoisía Ediciones presented this Monday the book ‘Paulina’, a new collection of poems by José Belmonte Serrano, literary critic of LA VERDAD and Zenda and professor at the University of Murcia. The author was accompanied by Juan Ramón Calero, lawyer and writer; Javier Díez de Revenga, Emeritus Professor at the UMU; Manuel Madrid, journalist for LA VERDAD; and Isabelle G. Molina, coordinator of the act in the Chamber of Letters of the UMU. Oché Cortés was in charge of reciting some verses from this collection of poems that Belmonte Serrano dedicates to his current wife. After 9 years of silence, since 2014, when he published his last book, Belmonte once again celebrates the call of poetry with some verses that, from maturity, reflect the experience of a new love and look at the past without a hint of nostalgia.