It is clear: YouTube and broadcast television are two different audiovisual platforms. However, it is worth comparing some numbers to gauge the popularity of Paulina Kitchen. His five most successful videos total 22 million views, an audience virtually greater than the accumulated rating of programs such as MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe) or El gran Premio de la cocina (Eltrece).

Your channel has almost 3 million subscribers, but to that figure we must add the 2.4 million followers on Instagram and the thousands of people who google her recipes daily, have fun with her, ask her questions, comment, give her a “like”, declare themselves fans. This is not by chance: the algorithms of the famous search engine and the main social networks have a logic that she understands like few others. Because Paulina is not a professional chef (nor does she pretend to be), but she cooks, entertains and conquers mass digital audiences in times when the competition for her attention on multiple screens is fiercer than ever.

“I work a lot. I dedicate my life to this “, repeated several times throughout the interview with Clarion. It makes it clear for those who think that “making videos for YouTube” is easy. His own take up to 27 hours of work, between production, recording and editing. It has several thematic series within its channel, where everything is carefully planned.

Paulina Cocina in the cover photo of her new book, “Meal Prep”. Photo: Alejandra López / Planeta.

She is not only the visible face of the content she generates, she is also in every detail, from the planning of the themes and recipes to the technical aspects of her website, her postings on networks and the operation of her online store, where sells cooking courses, aprons and t-shirts. It also has published 6 books, in digital and printed format. The last one, called Meal Prep (Editorial Planeta), goes on sale this week and is a guide to prepare food to save like the ones he usually shows in his videos.

Authentic self made woman, he was learning to build his brand and his product on the fly, along with the evolution of digital media. His story, for many, is already known: in 2009, while he was studying a postgraduate degree in Sociology in Barcelona, ​​he began to publish cooking videos on YouTube. It was presented as “Paulina G. Roca”, a pseudonym-anagram of her real name, Carolina Puga. Thus he kept his academic identity separate from the gastronomic one, until, over time, the second won the first.

Paulina Cocina in her first YouTube video, making potato pie in 2009.

-When and how did you start cooking?

-All my life I cooked. I have been cooking since I was little. There was a lot of talk about food in my house. My mom and nonna taught me. We are a family of Italian immigrants from the 1950s, so the Mediterranean is the cuisine with which I feel most comfortable. If I have to do something more Japanese or more Indian, I already have to look at the little book.

-One of the keys to the success of your videos is humor. However, in the first ones you look serious and with a much more formal look. Did you build a character?

-No, I was always like that. What obviously cost me was to show it in front of the camera.

-Now you work full time with your husband, is Paulina Cocina a family SME or has it already gone to another level?

-No, we are not even an SME! We alone do a lot of work that ten people would do in a company. We have collaborators, but on the internet you need people with very specific skills for each task, that’s why we hire specific services. It was difficult for my husband, who is a doctor of psychology, to convince him to work with me, but now he burns his eyelashes on this.

Paulina with her mother, Nilda, who taught her to cook. Photo: Paulina Cocina family album.

-On your website you say that you always dreamed of having a cooking show. Did you fantasize about being famous?

-Yes, but … Who didn’t have that fantasy? I never had an obsession with being known. When I started making the videos I never thought I could become famous for this.

-Now famous chefs participate in your videos or defend you from haters in networks, as happened last year with Narda Lepes. Are you a friend of any?

-I have no friends in the kitchen environment. I recently contacted several chefs (Osvaldo Gross, Santiago Giorgini, Ariel Rodriguez Palacios) to ask them to participate in a video of mine and it was the first time that I spoke with many of them. I have people that I admire and respect, who I always followed because I watched their cooking shows, like the ones that were on channels like Utilísima or El Gourmet.

-Are you cholula? Could you imagine yourself sitting with one of them at Mirtha’s table, for example?

-I never went to Mirtha’s, but I think this year I’m going to go, they invited me. I’m zero cholula the same. A famous person does not cause me anything. In fact I speak privately on the networks with a quarter of the Argentine celebrity, but I never say anything because I am discreet. I’m not going to give names so as not to betray the trust of my followers, but they ask me for recipes and recommendations. I know intimacies of the kitchen of many known people.

-And why don’t you have that program you dreamed of yet? Was it not proposed to you or did it change your objective?

-I have been asked many times to participate in programs but not to have my own program. And it’s not that that doesn’t interest me, but my full time job is this. In addition, I have two children to take care of, if I say yes to everything they propose, I end up saying no to them. I am clear that what I do I will not let it go. For me there is no better place to get to do well on the internet. I am very happy with what I do. Post.