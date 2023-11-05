Since his beginnings in acting, Paulina Bazan He has come to stand out with his performances in each of the productions in which he has had to work, both in film, television and theater. The national artist that she started in cinematic world When she was a teenager she managed to debut on the small screen by giving life to Stephanie Quiroz Pacheco in ‘Dad in trouble’, a teleserye that airs on Latina.

In the Peruvian production that shares roles with Luciana Blomberg, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Nico Ponce and other renowned local actors, Paulina Bazán has little by little earned the affection of users with her performance and her romance with Cristóbal Seminario, played by José Miguel Argüelles. In that sense, we tell you what the age of the actress is.

How old is the actress Paulina Bazán really and what degree did she study?

The artist, who in fiction is the sister of Nico Ponce and Joaquín Escobar, was born on October 7, 1999, in the Lima district of Magdalena del Mar. That is, the young woman is 24 years old.

After completing his school years, Bazán entered a career in Theater from the Faculty of Performing Arts of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP). Likewise, he has led workshops in the Yuyachkani cultural group. As a result of her preparation, the young woman has received leading roles in national productions such as ‘Extirpador de idolatrías’ (2014) – it was her debut as an actress – ‘La Migración’ and ‘Antonia en la vida’.

Paulina Bazán starred in the Peruvian film ‘Extirpador de idolatrías’. Photo: YouTube

Why is a Theater career considered difficult?

According to the Vocation Orientations page, the Theater career is not the same as Cinema and is one of the most requested. Likewise, this profession requires a lot of dedication and motivation, since many dynamics are put into practice to express oneself in public. Another point considered difficult by many Theater students is knowing how to know and manage emotions in order to interpret different characters, which is a very important tool in this profession, work that will be reflected in the play, television series or film. There will be times when you will have to expose yourself to your other classmates, but you must learn that this makes you vulnerable.

Despite the years of training at the university and the time they have been pursuing their degree, those who studied Theater are always in constant development, as it is recommended to complement their studies with various workshops. On the other hand, you must learn dialogues, internalize the character and, if possible, make it as realistic as possible.