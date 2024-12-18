Sad news for the world of social networks. Paula Cisnerosthe influencer’s sister Sara Cisnerosdied at the age of 16 after almost a year of fight against sarcoma. This was announced by the content creator herself on her social networks, where she said goodbye to the little girl, known on Instagram as ‘I can’t do it all’with a nice message.

«From today our girl with the eternal smile rest, smile, dance and sing no pain and no medication. Paula, you have won at life, because in less than 17 years you have known how to live it, enjoy it and hold on tight, and because you have known how to win over every person who crosses your path,” wrote the young woman, who has accompanied her sister during these months fighting the disease.

In the post, Sara wanted to send a final thought to her followers, remembering that her sister will always be in their hearts. «See you in our star every day», he wrote in this publication, which has been filled with messages of condolence for the family from other great content creators.

Paula had become known in recent years for spreading information on her social networks about the down syndrome and show the life of a girl with a disability. Thus, he had managed to accumulate more than 600,000 followers on his Instagram account, which in recent months had also focused on talking about the most difficult moments of his illness.









A complicated fight against cancer for a year

A year ago Sara Cisneros informed her followers of the complicated diagnosis that his sister Paula had received after several weeks in the hospital. «After many days in hospital, many tests, a lot of pain and a lot of waiting, the words came that I wish we had never had to hear. Now, Paula has one more battle to win: that of cancer», then revealed the Extremaduran creator.

Despite the difficulties she had to face during these months, the young woman always took this fight with a smile that she has maintained until her last days. «Live… That will be my best adventure!», he announced in one of his publications when he began his fourth session of chemotherapy. «I wanted to tell you that despite everything I am fine, so strong in heart and head and with the same attitude as always. Besides, my little body is doing great and they have told us that we are on the right path,” Paula said then.