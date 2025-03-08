The change of his life came this winter. 60 -meter athlete, 100 or 200 Paula Sevilla, a native of La Solana (Ciudad Real), wanted to participate in this last distance in the Madrid Championship. But as his license was from Castilla-La Mancha he had to wait for them to accept her. They told her that they had a hole for her alone in 400 meters. He thought about it and in the end he went. He made a maron, the second Spanish in the story around the roof. A chrono that pulverized in the Spanish Championship in Madrid, and a time that burst again this Saturday at the European Appeal (Netherlands). With 50s99 he matched the record of Spain of the legendary Sandra Myers of 1991 and the bronze medal, her first international draft metal was hung.

This time he could not take the free street in first position because the Dutch and champion Lieke Klaver (50s38) and the Norwegian and silver Henriette Jaeger flew ahead (50s45) but defended the third place very strongly. No one would say that only a few months ago that he has folded distance. At 27 he has reinvented himself to be better. Keep in mind that Seville, athlete of the beaches of Castellón, participated in two Europeans in 2019 and 2021, in 60 meters. And it did not pass the first round.

On the contrary, now, overflowing with strength and trust. Although it has not always been so. After demonstrating its quality in 400 m, it took refuge in the Solana so as not to overwhelm or feel the pressure. Every time he faced a 400 vomiting before, for example. From there his psychologist Félix Marquiegui rescued him. “He made me enjoy the training, I always thought I was going to prick and now not,” said Seville. The athletes that are passed to 400 often say that this test, if you come from a purest speed, is something like a death corridor because the final stretch is made infinite, but for the Manchega it has been glory. He accumulated eight national titles in lower distances but in the international panorama he had never been able to fly so high.

34 years ago the Spanish record had the name of Sandra Myers, that nationalized phenomenon that burst strongly in the late 80s and 90s to dominate 100, 200 and 400. Myers already has whoever is up to it and can soon be unbalanced. Because the new Paula Sevilla does not want to stop here after giving the Spanish delegation the third medal in these Europeans.

Nor does another of the phenomena of Spanish athletics want to do it. This is Elvin Josué Canales, who got a lot of solvency in the 800 -meter final this Sunday (17.27 hours) at the end second in his career. Canales arrived at the championship as European leader of the year and endorsed it by controlling the situation at all times (1M45S69). The Gerundense with Honduran roots (arrived in Catalonia with only three years) is one of the sensations of the season and has the opportunity to endorse it after beating the record of Spain this winter. He is a clear podium aspiring in his second competition with the national team after being released at the Olympic Games, since until 2020 he represented Honduras. He passed from sprinter to Ochocentista, in the Car de Sant Cugat, where he resides, by the hand of Carles Castillejo, who ordered him to reduce the stride to win frequently. Successfully. Instead, the most experienced Mariano García stayed out when losing bellows in the last meters and finishing fifth. The motorbike Garcia does not live his best moments and ran out of energy after teaching his usual courage.

It was also Valient Iñaki Channel in the final of the 400 male. But he did not take the head on time on free street and had to recover many meters. Perhaps that is why and despite accelerating in the last line he could not pass the fourth place (45S88). Nor could the podium of the Diamé Fatima length, which finished fifth with its best brand of the season (6.73 meters). For its part, a meritorious Guillem Crespí was sixth in the 60 meters. The Barcelona Athletisme corridor, which trains in Mar Bella, made a personal mark in the semifinal that he won (6S58) and in the final signed 6S59.

For today they do not lose sight of the male 800 and the relays.