03/08/2025



Updated at 10:20 p.m.





Paula Sevilla didn’t want to see 400 or paint. She, a specialist in 100 and 200, saw it as a test too hard. But chance wanted this winter to only run that test in the Madrid Championship, and the extraordinary brand he made (51.79, the second best Spanish in history at that time) made him reconsider.

What a great success. Then the Spanish Championship arrived, where it was overcome again (51.20). There it was already clear that La Manchega de la Solana, 27, was for important things in the European. The prize has reached him with a splendid bronze after another career to frame in which he planted the two favorites: the Dutch Lieke Klaver, gold in 50.38 and the Norwegian Henriette Jager, silver in 40.45. Seville made 50.99, new national record, matching the historical registry of Sandra Myers.

Now it will have to reflect. In his internal jurisdiction he is still seen as a 200. And that is where he wanted to direct his training for the outdoor season. But the options are multiplied with this performance in 400, especially thinking about Tokyo’s outdoor World Cup.

His is the third medal of Spain in the European after the gold of Ana Peleteiro (triple jump) and the bronze of Lester Lescay (length) in the Friday session. The athlete could still leave for Apeldoorn with a second metal in 4×400.









Iñaki Cañal, fourth in the 400 male, is about to round the day in a discipline with very irregular results in recent times. The sensation for the Asturian is bittersweet, but it is a good prize for years of sacrifice, to want to throw in the towel for injuries and the lack of results.

And there are still more surprises. Because there is Guillem Crespí, sixth in the 60 -meter final, which he reaches after an imposing and unexpected victory in his semifinal. He is not accompanied by Abel Jordán, who lets herself go in her series after feeling discomfort in the adductor. With his best time of the season, (6.54), he would have taken the bronze.

Crespí stays at 6.59, a hundredth of his registration in the semifinal. Four from the medal. Catalan is one of the most pleasant surprises of the championship.

Fatima Diame was fifth in length in a very level contest, in contrast for example with the triple that Ana Peleteiro crowned on Friday. The Valencian, 6.73, made a personal brand of the season.

Marta García, “Jacobo style”

The influence of Jakob Ingebrigtsen is such, his authority on the rest of the athletes, which even his way of running seems to be evident. «I like to run in front, put rhythm. I like the Jacobo style of letting people fall and I think that winning as it gives you a superhero plus, ”said Palencia Marta García on Saturday after sealing her classification for the 3,000 -meter female final.

And he did it with solvency. A slow semifinal, governed by the Italian Federica del Buono, in which Marta decided to change the script to the passage of 2000 (6: 23.70). He took the front and accelerated, imposing a last thousand at 2:44 that selected the best. He did not try to play the victory to the British Melissa Courtney-Bryant (9: 08.19), because the work was already done. With 9: 08.23, second in the series, he assured the final without spending more energies than necessary.

More suffered was the career of Águeda Marqués. He remained in the head group until the final stretch, when it seemed that his ticket was secured. But in the last meters the forces failed and was advanced by Hannah Nuttall, who relegated her to the seventh place (9: 09.36), out of the final. His gesture in the finish line said everything. Frustration. Impotence. “I have internal anger … I don’t like to look bad and I can’t help crying,” he confessed later. «I have become bad last week, I tried to come here as well as possible and that’s it. I wear all the covered track, trying to save all the time every week and I’m already fed up ».

Before, in the first semifinal, Idaira Prieto lived its premiere in the absolute selection with a race that left him at the doors of the final. It remained in the group until the final acceleron left it seventh (9: 04.15). For a few meters, it seemed that it could reach the Belgian Lisa Rooms, who marched ahead losing contact with the leaders. He tried. He approached. But the bell rang and the distance was still too. First international experience on covered track for the Segoviana, with the feeling that it lacked a bit to be in the final.

In the male category, Jakob Ingebrigtsen did the usual. Absolute control. Jacobo style, of course. Last kilometer in 2: 22.4. Last 400 in 54.4. Not a single gesture of suffering. He crossed the goal in 7: 55.32, qualifying without shocks. Gone were those who dreamed of defeating him. Only he decides how and when the real career begins.

The final day in Apeldoorn will have more options to expand the Spanish medal. Joshua Canales entered great in the 800 meters final. The Catalan, who beat the national record on a roof last January, ended second in the first semifinal. Without suffering. With an improper hierarchy for a 23 -year -old kid. Mariano García did not have the same fate, which led the second semifinal until the final stretch, in which he was left without strength and was overcome by four athletes. The two 4×400 relays will also be in the fight.