Paula Sevilla won the third medal for Spain in the European Athletics Championship on the covered track that are played in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn, after hanging this Saturday the bronze in the final of the 400 meters with a time of 50.99 seconds.

A brand that allowed the city of 27 years, match the legendary record of Spain by Sandra Myers in force since the distant year 1991.

Record that did not serve him, however, to prevent the triumph of the Dutch Lieke Klaver, who achieved gold with a chrono of 50.38 secondswhile the silver went to the Norwegian Henriette Jaeger with a record of 50.45.