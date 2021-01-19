Paula Payá Peñalver He presented his candidacy this Tuesday to the elections called in the Official College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia, which will be held on March 9. The pharmacist heads a “cohesive” list of 32 people with experience in management in organizations such as Hefame, the Business Association of Pharmacy Offices (AEOF) and the Spanish Society of Family and Community Clinic Pharmacy (SEFAC).

Payá wants to “bring the voice of the College of Pharmacists to the various agencies and organizations where decisions are made that affect the professional future of pharmacists.” One of the values ​​of the people who make up his candidacy, which he qualifies as “solvent and renewed”, is “close collaboration with the Ministry of Health in the development of pioneering research projects in the pharmaceutical field”, according to the candidate.

For Paula Payá, “now more than ever, it is necessary to work in a united and coordinated way in the face of the challenges that pharmacists do not face due to the Covid scenario.” Consider that pharmacy offices have played a crucial role throughout this health crisis as a center of reference and care for thousands and thousands of people and has an impact on being used “to strengthen one of the pillars on which the entire health care system for citizens is articulated.” In that sense, he thanked the outgoing president, Isabel Tovar, for the work carried out, especially during these last months of the pandemic.

Payá believes that this is the time to “consolidate the figure of the pharmacist as a basic and fundamental piece of the gear that makes the health system work.” “We are going to work honestly and firmly to defend the interests of pharmacists and the value of a profession that contributes a lot to society”, underlines the candidate, who proudly admits to representing a “great team of people with experience, talent , youth and great enthusiasm ».