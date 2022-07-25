From July 24 to 31, sports lovers will be able to enjoy the first edition of the Women’s Tour de France 2022, which aims to be the most important stage race on the UCI Women Tour calendar – a name given to the most important races in the world of women’s cycling.

the antioquian Paula Patiño, belonging to the Movistar team, is the only representative from Colombia who is competing for the podium. In her first run, which consisted of 81.7 km between the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Elysées, she came in 35th place, in the same time as the winner, Lorena Wiebes.

Patiño has affirmed that she is very happy and proud to be part of this historic event: “Being the only Colombian at the start of the Tour de France is a great pride. I feel at the same time a great responsibility, but always with great enthusiasm to do it very well. I know that a whole country is supporting me, sending me its best energy, ”she told the spokespersons for her team.

How was the first stage?

In his first appearance in Paris, the cyclist went to great lengths to help her teammate Emma Cecilie Norsgaard. Thanks to this help, the Danish athlete managed to occupy fifth place in the classification, having a good performance during the opening day.

Through her Instagram account, the native of Antioquia assured that this had been a “historic day for women’s cycling” and thanked the compatriots who had accompanied her on the tour, her team and her family for giving her encouragement: ” Thanks to all the Colombians who joined us today, including part of my family, and to all those who supported us through the screens”.

Patiño will not have it easy in this competition, since the names that sound the most like strong rivals are those of the Danish Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx), winner of the Tour of the Basque Country; the French Juliette Labous (Team DSM), winner of the Vuelta a Burgos; and the American Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange), who was mountain champion in the Giro d’Italia and runner-up in the Tour of Switzerland.

This Monday, July 25, the Colombian will return to the streets of France and will compete for 134 kilometers to improve her time in the second stage.

