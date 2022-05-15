The Dutch Demi Vollering (SD Worx) has won overwhelmingly, winning all three stages and dominating with authority the general, the first edition of the

Female Itzulia, while Colombian Paula Patiño finished ninth.

If in the first two stages, always on the attack, Vollering selected the small groups that reached the finish line ahead, of three and five units respectively, this Sunday he stood alone at the finish line on the Boulevard de San Sebastián after delivering the coup de grâce to the race at 8 kms. finish climbing the Murgil-Tontorra wall.

overwhelming dominance

Almost ascended that wall (2,100 meters at a 10.1 percent drop and ramps of up to 19 percent), On her last ramps, the 25-year-old runner from Pijnacker gave an acceleration to the group of eight cyclists that she crowned in the lead and no one could follow her to the finish line.

It was the most relevant of a third and final stage (San Sebastián-San Sebastián, 139.8 kms. and six punctuated stops) of recognition by the rest of the favorites that Vollering, winner this year also of the Flecha Brabanzona and third in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, was the strongest.

All of them were in the group of ten runners that entered the finish line 15 seconds behind the winner. Like the also Dutch Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon) and the American Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange), who escorted her on the general podium, 47 seconds and 1.07, respectively.

in the stage, They were second and third, leading the group of ten pursuers of Vollering the Belgian Liane Lippert (DSM) and the Italian Marta Cavalli (FDJ), sixth and fourth overall at 1.44 and 1.21, respectively. Before, the race was very busy and with escapes from which the French Morgane Coston survived ahead until Murgil-Tontorra.

The 10 kilometers before the climb accompanied by the Dutch Shirin van Anrooij (Trek) and Jeanne Korevaar (Liv), who had come out of the peloton for her. Van Anrooij destroyed the trio on the wall and Vollering the group of favorites to complete a spectacular victory in which, winning all three stages and obviously the general, he has left nothing for his rivals.

Little prominence of the Spanish runners, among which the Guipuzcoan Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange) was fifth and second of the group of candidates in the first stage but then had to withdraw in the second. Yes, Mireia Benito (Massi Tactic) from Tarragona was very combative throughout the race.

“Itzulia!! Giving everything until the end. Thanks to my colleagues, the team and all the staff for the trust during these days! We fought until we got the top 10 of the general classification, we were protagonists in each of the stages and we took with us confidence, motivation, and desire to continue”, said Patiño.

