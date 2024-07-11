We are already part of the lot of the great adventure: the Women’s Giro d’Italia, a race that brings back great memories, as I took eighth place in the 2020 edition, which was won by Anna van der BreggenBut today I remember when I started in this sport and I dreamed of representing my country and taking women’s cycling to the top.

According to the criteria of

My wish is for this to be a Giro of progression, of climbing more, but that implies working harder, taking better care of myself and polishing the details that make the difference for my team. It is complicated, but it is not impossible. I always say that everything you set out to do can be achieved with dedication and discipline. When you have passion, things work out. I just hope the competition starts so I can give my best with my team. We are ready.

‘We just have to train and give our best’

I have reflected on everything that cycling has changed for me since I arrived at Movistar Team in 2019. Today I am 27 years old, I am a mature cyclist, more structured, I read races better and I have had the opportunity to learn from the best, in six years of professional career in Europe I can say that the changes today are immense.

Women’s cycling from the inside is fascinating. Over the years we have gained ground, fans, more races, more television broadcasts, girls and young women who want to be like us, fairer awards, but the truth is that the level in women’s cycling is very high, I see that every day.

The first year I was in Europe I had no idea how elite groups worked. A professional team gives you all the facilities to dedicate yourself to this profession, we just have to train, give our best, prepare ourselves to correspond to that trust. Being a cyclist is a 200 percent lifestyle, it has no respite, no sins, it is absolute concentration.

Paula Patiño: a pedal stroke to the heart of the women’s field. Photo:Archive Share

It wasn’t easy to adapt. It was very difficult to keep up with the wheel in the first competitions, because in Europe they cover longer distances than in our country, and the roads are very different. Here, running is different and pedaling hard enough to at least keep up with the elite runners was not so easy.but in the end I was able to improve in those aspects, read the races, understand my body better, I was undoubtedly fortunate to have first-class teachers.

Difficult groups

It is essential to know how to behave within a peloton. It was difficult for me to understand it. Managing a minimal position was complicated. In the first races I was always behind, they would take me off the wheel very easily, obviously, I didn’t have the conditions to be with the older cyclists. Getting ahead was almost impossible.

The women’s groups in Europe are very respectable. I had to work hard with my teammates and my technical directors to be able to be in those groups, because you had to know how to handle the descents and not be afraid of the narrow roads.

It was very helpful to me that in 2018 I was part of the UCI WCC Womens Teams. The worst nightmare I lived at that time, it was undoubtedly a tremendous fall in Belgium. I thought I had broken everything. I had braces on at the time and they all flew off. The bike broke into a thousand pieces, I fractured my left hand, scraped my leg on the same side, I was on crutches and it was a difficult time to get over.

There are many things to experience in one lot. It’s crazy. I always say that to tell it, you have to live it.

Paula Patiño and her vision from within cycling. Photo:Archive Share

What is experienced in the group

There is a lot of tension. Each stage is a different story, but that is what one experiences. It doesn’t matter if the races are stage races or one-day races, because the adrenaline is always there.a. You suffer a lot and you have to make your way through whatever it takes, because the idea is that you have to keep your position, you can’t let it go.r. You hear all the languages, accents, shouts, every day is a small battle, we defend what we have to defend.

Every kilometre there is a fight for position, so you have to be united, together and that generates a lot of stress. It is a bit crazy because of the high speeds that are managed, because the pace is hellish, brutal and not to mention when we have very dangerous descents.

Obviously, cycling is a job and there are good days, average days and bad days. We want every day to be the same, for everything to go as planned, but that is not the case. I wish that were true, that every day is rosy.

There are clashes within the group, there are fights. Last year a very curious case happened to me with Lorena Wiebes, the best sprinter in the world’s peloton.

Paula Patiño (right), during a stage finish. Photo:Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team Share

On one of those narrow roads we collided, we were so close together that we couldn’t avoid our shoulders touching each other. She had to urgently release the pedal or she would fall. I kept going, but after a while she caught up with me, she insulted me, but I didn’t let her.

I answered her, I couldn’t do anything else. She didn’t understand that this action had happened due to circumstances other than the bad intention of making her fall. When I realized that she was yelling at me, I slowed down and faced her.

I also shouted at her, but I had to keep pedaling and working, the goal was not to have a confrontation with another rider, I had to finish the stage, do my job, and I couldn’t let myself get carried away. When things had calmed down and we had already crossed the finish line, Lorena came up to me and apologized. These are things that happen in work, in cycling, in sport, but that doesn’t mean we have any enmity. We are human and we make mistakes.

Of lime and sand

I must say that there are some riders in the group who are not well regarded. On the road there are many behaviours, negative attitudes, which are not liked. One must see the temperaments, get to know the people and then, with that idea, one knows what to expect. In the race there are different behaviours, people change from one race to another and when they are no longer on a bike, one gets along better with some than with others.

Over the years I have met many cyclists and I have tried to share with all of them, but I am sure that there is one that has caught my attention: Annemiek Adriana van Vleuten. Not only was she the leader of the team, with whom we achieved victories in the Tour de France and in the Giro, but he is an excellent person, a friend, a cycling legend.

Paula Patiño renewed her contract with the Movistar team. Photo:Velofocus Share

She has already retired and left us a big gap. When she was by our side, she was like an insurance for us. Whenever we went with her, we knew she would respond.

She gave us peace of mind, but at the same time it was a great responsibility, because we had to support her and we couldn’t let her down. She taught us to grow, to work as a team and to set limits.She taught me to overcome those limits to advance in the profession and as a person, I think he was one of the people who celebrated the most when I managed to become national champion. He always challenged my abilities, and well, I have that responsibility now, not to extinguish that team spirit, which is still alive. Without a doubt, the Movistar Team is my home.

In Colombia we need to compete more, because we have to compete with the best and come to Europe. There is a lot of talent in the country, but we lack experience. Another negative point that I see is that the Colombian calendar is not constant and a lot is lost there. We are afraid that the races will be held on other roads, that the stages will be longer, but this Colombian mentality needs to be changed.

Tough challenge

I’m still here at the Giro d’Italia learning and dreaming of winning this race. It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible, we have a great team, we have experience, I’ve already been in the top 10, why would I stop dreaming?

Although one must be a complete cyclist, one who is good on all terrains. We are good at climbing, but we struggle in time trials, which is where they make the difference between us.

I still don’t know how long I’ll be cycling. The truth is that I haven’t thought about that. I’m 27 years old and if you ask me, I’ll keep cycling until I get tired, until my body can take it.

I hope to be here for several more years. As long as I am healthy and continue at a high competitive level, they will have a Paula Patiño for a while, always dreaming, always giving our best so that new generations come to win.

Paula Patiño

For the time