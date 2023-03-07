Paula Manzanal, better known in the artistic world as “the Tulum girl”, is one of the most sought-after influencers in our country. The Peruvian model gained a lot of popularity after being romantically linked to several reality boys such as Antonio Pavón, Mario Hart and Anthony Aranda. In addition, the former member of “Combate” had a formal relationship with Fabio Agostini.

In 2018, Paula stunned all her followers after announcing her pregnancy. Today, five years later, her son, who goes by the name Valentino, is studying at one of the most exclusive schools in Spain and is always by her mother’s side. She knows who Jordan Davies is, her biological father.

Who is the father of Paula Manzanal’s son?

Of British origin, Jordan Davies is a well-known TV presenter who gained further popularity in various European countries after participating in a reality series called “The Magaluf Weekender” and its sequel, “Ibiza Weekender”. Also, he appeared in the third season of “Ex on the beach”.

Why did Paula Manzanal and Jordan Davies break up?

In the year 2018, Paula Manzanal He publicly denounced Jordan Davies, since, according to his own statements, the artist did not want to take responsibility for his son or acknowledge his paternity and even went so far as to ask him not to have it. However, the Peruvian model, in complicity with Davies’s parents, managed to carry out a DNA test whose result shows that, indeed, the father of the child is the MTV host.

Despite this, Jordan Davies decided to stay away from his son. “We will not need it. Obviously, it is difficult to be a single mother, but we will still get ahead. My point of happiness is my baby and it is the only thing that matters to me,” said Manzanal after five days of giving birth.

Paula Manzanal and her ex-partner, Jordan Davies. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram Paulamanzz

Regarding the end of their relationship, Paula stated that it was due to Jordan’s emotional immaturity. “I left him immature,” she wrote on her social media.

What does Paula Manzanal do after moving to Spain?

In addition to being a model and influencer, Paula Manzanal is dedicated to buying and selling apartments. In his Instagram account, he revealed that for 6 years his business has been investing in remodeling homes and then offering them for rent or to a buyer, at a much higher price.

Paula Manzanal is dedicated to buying and selling apartments. Photo: Instagram/Paula Manzanal See also The ECB raises interest rates 0.5 points, the largest increase in 22 years to contain inflation

How old is Paula Manzanal?

The model and influencer Paula Manzanal is 29 years old. She was born in the district of Miraflores, Lima, on October 9, 1993.

The influencer Paula Manzanal is 29 years old. Photo: composition El Popular

What is Paula Manzanal’s house like in Spain?

In a recent interview for the “Arriba mi gente” program, Paula Manzanal showed the rooms of her new residence in the European country. “I’m building my room, I’ve moved a month ago,” she said as she showed her closet full of expensive handbags and shoes.

Then, he went to the kitchen and his bedroom, which has a balcony with a spectacular view of the city. There, she revealed that she is paying for a school where football stars also have their children.

Paula Manzanal shows off her expensive gifts

From her luxurious apartment in Barcelona, ​​Paula Manzanal joined the program “En boca de todos” to show some rooms of her property to which she just moved a few weeks ago.

But that was not all. The former reality girl also showed some of the ostentatious gifts she received for her birthday. Some of them were: handbags, shoes and accessories from well-known brands.

Paula Manzanal meets Lionel Messi in an exclusive event in Ibiza

Recently, the influencer Paula Manzanal revealed to have gone to a party in Ibiza where David Guetta played. The model she shared several stories on her Instagram and surprised by showing that the soccer star Lionel Messi was also in the place. “Neighbor Messi… tired of success,” she wrote.