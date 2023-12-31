The model Paula Manzanal It is characterized by showing a life full of luxuries and experiences after leaving Peru, moving away from television and moving to Spain. Now, the former reality girl usually publishes various content on her social networks and, at the end of the year, she thought of sharing a ritual to attract prosperity, in his style. The 30-year-old influencer generated various types of comments on their platforms after the peculiar video.

What is Paula Manzanal's curious ritual?

In your account TikTok, Paula Manzanal published a ritual with which she promises her followers to achieve prosperity. Faithful to her style and in her comedic tone, the Peruvian model said a few words in the form of a prayer and called herself Saint Paula of abundancein reference to the ostentatious life he currently has.

“Saint Paula of abundance, if the man is old, let him not see me, if he does not have AMEX, let him not speak to me. Don't let them come to me without Richard Miller, don't let them come to me unemployed, don't let them come to me without a private jet. You who know everything, know about my cravings, luxuries and tastes because what does not enter my eyes, does not enter anywhere. Don't forsake me, amen“he says in the video.

How much does Paula Manzanal earn on social networks?

In February of this year, Paula Manzanal shared a screenshot with the journalistic team of Magaly Medina and revealed his weekly income from performing live broadcasts on the well-known platform TikTok. The image shows that it has up to 8,000 dollars in your account, which means that Every week it is generating more than 30,000 soles through this social network, according to the 'Urraca' space report.

The significant amount of money that Paula receives comes from her followers on the Chinese platform; her fans are the ones who transfer funds directly to her account through the various gifts they send her in each live broadcast.

