Football player Miguel Trauco He has been involved in a scandal after alleged intimate chats between him and a mysterious woman were leaked, despite the fact that he is still in a relationship with his girlfriend, Mariela Arévalo. Through social networks, these alleged conversations of the Peruvian team went viral. After this controversy, Internet users pointed out that Paula Manzanal would be involved in this case of infidelity. In this regard, the model did not remain silent and she clarified what her relationship is with the soccer player.

Was Miguel Trauco unfaithful to his girlfriend, Mariela Arévalo?

Miguel Trauco He is in the eye of the storm after some alleged conversations he had with a young woman whose identity is unknown went viral. In these alleged risqué chats, it is evident that the soccer player planned meetings with this mysterious woman, who would have written to the athlete’s current partner, Mariela Arévalo, to alert her of this incident of infidelity.

Miguel Trauco and the compromising chats he would have had with a young woman. Photo: Diffusion

“You know that he cheats on you, not only with me, but with several others. If I’m not mistaken, you travel to the USA in July and you will stay there until the end of the year. You’ll wonder how I know that, well he told me, that’s why he offered me to travel to see him before you arrive.”wrote the mysterious woman to Mariela Arevalo, who supposedly kept asking him various questions.

What did Paula Manzanal say after being involved with Miguel Trauco?

After this controversy, it was speculated that the mysterious woman involved in this scandal Miguel Trauco was Paula Manzanal. Given this, the model came forward to clarify what her relationship is with the soccer player.

“It’s the worst joke I’ve ever heard in my life. To begin with, my mother does not live in Spain and she never stays with my son because she works. It’s stupid, and I don’t sound like the girl in the first place. How funny. And I say love to Trauco, no”, expressed the former reality girl on their social networks.