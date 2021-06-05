Paula Manzanal had already announced that she would be in Spanish lands a few weeks ago, but nothing has touched her followers more than the photographs and videos that the model has published with her young son.

Although the influencer was seen a few days ago with fellow model Fabio Agostini in a romantic meeting in the city of Madrid, this time she has decided to share some of the moments she spent with her little one in another Spanish tourist destination.

As usual, Apple orchard He used his social networks to make his daily routine known to his followers. She posted on her Instagram stories the photos at the airport that clearly indicated that she was about to make a trip to Ibiza.

The model also shared more than one video with the occurrences of her son after his arrival in the city. The minor left smiling and enjoying the facilities of the hotel where they would be staying.

At one point, as a game, he got into one of the cars carrying the suitcases. The influencer he followed his path closely as he was heard laughing at the witty antics.

Likewise, the model also took the opportunity to show the beautiful landscapes of Ibiza. From the streets and buildings that he observed during the trip to the spectacular view of his room.

