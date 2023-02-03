The influencer Paula Manzanal and other celebrity characters bill thousands of dollars for doing lives in the application.

In a recent report presented by “Magaly TV, the firm”, it was revealed how much figures like Paula Manzanal earn in the famous TikTok application, in which they usually carry out many live broadcasts in order to put extra money in their pocket, but this would not be a simple one, but an exorbitant amount to just stay in front of the cell phone camera talking or dancing. Users can give the influencers of this platform virtual gifts such as roses or hats that would increase the amount in their favor.

In that sense, Paula Manzanal He sent a capture to Magaly Medina reporters about how much he earns weekly for doing a live broadcast on TikTok. In this she shows that she has up to 8,000 dollars in her account, that is, every week she would be getting more than 30,000 soles thanks to the social network.