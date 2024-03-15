Paula Manzanal She is a well-known model in national entertainment. Since 2021, with his youngest son, he moved to Barcelona, ​​where he bought a luxurious mansion very close to the Argentine soccer player Leonel Messi. Likewise, she enrolled her little one in one of the most prestigious educational centers. He met the children of great sports figures like Busquets and Lewandowski.

However, she recently moved to one of the most expensive cities in the world, Dubai, accompanied by her French boyfriend and her son. The model gave an interview on the program 'Magaly TV: the firm one' to reveal the reasons that led her to make this radical decision.

Paula Manzanal leaves Barcelona and moves to one of the most expensive cities in the world. Photo: Paula Manzanal/Instagram

Why did Paula Manzanal move to Dubai?

According to Paula Manzanal for the ATV program, Barcelona did not favor her settling permanently due to the high tax collection. On the other hand, in the city of the Arab Emirates you have the opportunity to spend up to $200,000 per month if you want to have a luxurious life and if you want to live a normal life you would only pay between $2,000 and $3,000 per month.

“It is more expensive in Spain, the economy is very bad and you pay a lot of taxes, here you pay less taxes because it is a tax haven”mentioned the influencer in Magaly Medina's space.

YOU CAN SEE: Paula Manzanal surprises with a peculiar ritual for prosperity: 'Santa Paula of abundance'

Along these lines, the reality girl stated that she currently maintains her own company specialized in putting together travel packages for tourists, which has allowed her to meet singers, actors and artists from all over Hollywood. So, with this, she manages to pay for the education of her little son.

In addition, she stated that both she and her current partner agreed to live together in Dubai, due to how expensive Spain is.

Paula Manzanal has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Photo: CompositionLR/PaulaManzanal/Instagram

Who is Paula Manzanal's boyfriend?

Paula Manzanal She assured that she is currently in love and has been in a six-month relationship. Although she avoided giving the name of her partner, Magaly Medina slipped that he was a 36-year-old French businessman. For her part, the blonde only managed to say that he is the owner of various companies, from restaurants to applications for creating websites.

What does Paula Manzanal work on?

In the same interview, the model detailed the secrets about how she manages to earn income to finance her trips around the world. Her main contribution is based on her social networks, since it is the medium where several brands support her to promote her products.

She also stated that it is important to invest in makeup, handbags and clothing, with the purpose of standing out on multiple digital platforms such as Instagram. Proof of this is that the influencer It has more than 2.2 million followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Paula Manzanal: how does she manage to pay for her life full of luxuries and trips around the world?

Does Paula Manzanal have her own business?

Currently, Paula Manzanal is co-founder of Influencers Ins., a virtual application that gives access to multiple influencers to work with well-known brands, in addition to managing marketing campaigns through Facebook, instagramX and Linkedin.

#Paula #Manzanal #leaves #Spain #moves #luxurious #apartment #Dubai #pay #dollars