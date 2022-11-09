Paula Manzanal He left Peru behind in 2021 to settle with his youngest 3-year-old son in Spain, where he currently enjoys a luxurious life. Now that he lives in the Old Continent, the Peruvian bought an apartment in the exclusive city of Castelldefels, very close to the house where the footballer was. Leo Messi during his stay at FC Barcelona.

But that would not be all, because Manzanal also has more things in common with the soccer star, since he enrolled his little one in the school where the children of the Argentine went and where the children of other famous soccer players currently go.

Paula Manzanal’s son attends the school that welcomed Messi’s children

In a recent interview that she gave to the program “Arriba mi gente”, Paula Manzanal was surprised to reveal that her youngest son studies in a luxurious school in which the students are the children of renowned businessmen, as well as soccer stars, among them Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski who militates in Barcelona.

“My little son is at the school where Messi’s children were. My son just found out that he studies with Busquets’ son. He told me ‘oh mom, I played with a friend Levi’ (the son of Busquets). There is a new one too that is Polish, (referring to Lewandowski) He has two little daughters,” he said.

According to the model, she has even rubbed elbows with the footballers’ family at the various meetings held by the institution. “On Halloween, I was with them at the party they have at school and well, we know each other with moms,” she said.

What is the school where Paula’s children study?

Paula Manzanal has enrolled her 3-year-old in the exclusive school The British School of Barcelona, located in the coastal town of Castelldefels, which is considered one of the most prestigious in Spain. Among its ranks are the children of celebrities, billionaires and elite athletes.

In 2021, Penta International, an independent inspection body authorized by the British Government’s Department for Education (DfE), rated the British as “excellent in all categories”. The school stands out for its teaching, as well as for prioritizing the study of English.

Cover The British School of Barcelona. Photo: diffusion

How much is tuition at this fancy school?

Paula Manzanal also stressed that the expense she has made to enroll her son in this institution has been worth it. “My son is already 3 years old, he is going to be 4 years old and he already speaks English,” she said.

On the website of the British School of Barcelona it can be verified that the lowest annual pension for the year that Paula’s minor is studying is 32,394.53 soles (8,125 euros), while the most expensive option is 43,458.51 soles (10,900 euros).

These prices are apart from other fees such as the uniform, lunch that can vary each month, and even the use of lockers, which has an annual payment of 20 euros.

The British School of Barcelona Guesthouse. Photo: diffusion

Paula Manzanal and her luxurious house in Spain

The influencer Paula Manzanal also spoke with the hosts of “Arriba mi gente” about the new home she acquired in Castelldefels and where she lives with her son. Through a video call, she showed her room, which has a large closet full of clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Another space that he showed was his large kitchen, as well as the views it has.

What is the job that allows Paula Manzanal to lead a life of luxury?

In a link with the show magazine “Arriba mi gente”, Paula Manzanal told the Peruvian audience how she manages to lead an ostentatious life on the European continent. Although she is well known for being a model, the former reality girl is dedicated to buying and selling apartments.

She invests in remodeling real estate to later offer it to a buyer for a higher price. Six years ago she decided to start this business.

The expensive birthday gifts that Paula Manzanal received

In dialogue with “On everyone’s lips”, the model showed off some of the locations of the luxurious apartment to which she recently moved in the town of Barcelona and took the opportunity to show some of the gifts she received for her last birthday.

Some of the accessories that he showed before the cameras were handbags, shoes and accessories from well-known brands.