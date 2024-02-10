Paula Manzanal is a recognized and controversial figure in national entertainment. She has always given a lot to talk about, especially when she decided to leave Peru to settle in Barcelona with his son. However, what has drawn the most attention about her is the luxurious lifestyle that she flaunts on her social networks and that arouses the curiosity of many about the way in which she finances her travels and the education of her son in a prestigious institution. The answer would be in a successful venture that very few know about.

What is Paula Manzanal's unknown business?

With a legion of followers in instagram which exceeds 2.2 million, Paula Manzanal has been able to capitalize on her popularity on television and transfer it to social networks, managing to become a renowned influencer and ambassador of recognized brands. However, beyond her public face, the model reveals a business side that few know.

During an interview with the morning show 'Arriba mi gente', the former reality girl shared details about her venture in the real estate sector. For six years, Manzanal has been dedicated to the purchase and sale of apartments, investing in the renovation of properties for subsequent rental or sale at considerably higher prices. Their method includes modernizing spaces, following current trends such as American kitchens and open spaces for a feeling of spaciousness.

“I love changing the floor, tearing down the walls, making it more modern, now the new technique is like the American kitchen, everything open, making it look larger,” Manzanal told the Latina program. This business aspect has been a fundamental pillar in her economic support, allowing her to maintain a lifestyle that includes trips around the world and luxuries such as recognized brands and a quality education for her son.

How much does Paula Manzanal earn on her social networks?

Despite her great success in the real estate sector, a large part of Paula Manzanal's income comes from her content on social networks, in addition to her profitable broadcasts on the platform. TikTok.

A report presented on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' revealed that the model would generate around US$8,000 just by doing live broadcasts on the Chinese social network, thanks to gifts from users. Manzanal also stated that he is paid large sums of money thanks to the promotion of several brands that seek to promote their products on their social networks.

This multifaceted approach to economic success shows Manzanal's versatility as a businesswoman and public figure. Her ability to navigate industries of all types and manage to take advantage of her resources and capitalize on her fame position her as an example of success in the digital age, where her presence on social networks can be a platform for opportunities. broader commercial.