Paula Manzanal He communicated with “America today”, this Monday, May 9, through a live link, where he spoke about Fabio Agostini’s attentions with Jossmery Toledo and Gabriela Herrera. However, the hosts of the program were surprised by the strong revelation of the influencer.

“Has Fabio told you anything about Gabriela Herrera or Jossmery Toledo?” Asked Ethel Pozo. Immediately, the model expressed that the ‘Galactic’ has told her some things about another girl, but not about her companions from “This is war”. “He has told me about many girls, but not at all about those two,” she said.

On the other hand, Brunella Horna consulted him about a possible romance between the Spaniard, the model or the dancer. “For Fabio neither. I think they are super cute girls, but Fabio has told me that he would never be with either of them. (…) He says that it is a story that they are putting together,” he said.

Influencer demands Sheyla Rojas not to follow her partner on social networks

The Peruvian took advantage of a video to demand that Sheyla Rojas not follow or add her partner to her social networks. It all started when the model participated with a friend in a live broadcast and was heard to pronounce the name “Shey Shey”. “Tell Sheyla to stop adding my boyfriend on Instagram,” she mentioned. After that, the young woman asked him how it happened. “A few months ago (…) she did meet him (her partner), but don’t add him anymore. Now it’s mine, ”she indicated between laughs.

Paula Manzanal attends Gianluca Vacchi’s party

In the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, on March 15, some videos were shared in which Paula Manzanal is seen at Gianluca Vacchi’s millionaire party. In addition, the model, who did not stop enjoying the music, uploaded her images to her Instagram account while celebrating with the Italian businessman.

American rapper Ricck Ross also arrived at the celebration.