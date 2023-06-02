Paula Manzanal He linked up with Magaly Medina and revealed that he knows very well how the parties are in Cannes, the same place where the world’s top celebrities go and where Camila Escribens, the current Miss Peru, also went. “I’ve been going for 7 years, I know a lot of people from there, it’s an hour from Barcelona, ​​for me it’s super easy to get there, but it’s very difficult to enter those places unless you know the right people”, he said at the beginning.

“How do you get to the red carpet in Cannes?” Magaly Medina asked Paula Manzanal, to which she replied: “I arrived with some friends who work in Dubai. They are young, they are 22 years old, but they became famous for Crypto (cryptocurrencies). They told me ‘if you want, come with me’ and since they have been friends for a long time (I went). They have everything”

Paula Manzanal also detailed how much it costs to visit some places within the giant Cannes. “Those who want to step on the red carpet have to spend 4 thousand euros, I stepped on the red carpet, but they invited me.” Then, the influencer also revealed that to enter the theatrical performances given by the festival, you also have to pay another 4,000 euros.

At another time, the model told how she met basketball player LeBron James at a nightclub in Cannes. “He grabbed my hand and pulled me. We were at his table, he is super cool, ”she finished.

