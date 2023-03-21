Paula Manzanal, a well-known Peruvian influencer and former reality TV girl, has been characterized by providing direct and at the same time controversial statements about her lifestyle, her foray into social networks and also about her fleeting romances. In 2019, the model sat in the red chair of the program “The value of truth” and she delved further into this last topic until more than one of her followers were stunned. What did he reveal about Maluma and more celebrities from the local show?

Although currently Paula Manzanal She dedicates herself completely to her social networks and is the mother of a little one. In 2019, the famous woman provided more details about her love life, which until then was an open secret.

Paula Manzanal in “The value of truth”

In conversation with Beto Ortiz in “The value of truth”, Paula Manzanal He said that he had had brief affairs, also known in show business as ‘hit and run’, with Mario Hart at the beginning of his career; later with Nicola Porcella and Coto Hernandezwho cheated on both her and Yahaira Plasencia, according to the words of the influencer.

As with Hernandez, Paula Manzanal had an affair with Guty Careera reality boy who at that time was in a relationship with Alejandra Baigorria and who cheated on both with Stephanie Valenzuela, according to the model.

In addition to these local entertainment figures, Paula Manzanal also revealed having had a meeting with Maluma, precisely when he was already famous internationally and whom he met on his visit to Lima. Although she highlighted the beauty of the singer and referred to him as the most handsome boy in South America, she did not give him a good rating in a ranking on the sexual performance of his old romances: “Low grades are for selfish people (…) who only think about their personal satisfaction and that’s why they have a low grade“.

Fabio Agostini: 19

19 Coto Hernandez: 19

19 Nicola Porcella: 17

17 Guty Career: 16

16 Maluma: 16

16 Mario Hart: fifteen.

As for her ex-fiancé, Benjamin Lukovski, he preferred not to provide a rating and decided to retire from “The value of truth” after question number 20, earning S/25,000.