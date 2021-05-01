Did they confirm a relationship? Paula Manzanal surprised her fans by sharing a tender photo on her Instagram stories where she is seen next to Ignacio Baladán.

In the snapshot, the member of This is war in a romantic scene with the former member of Welcome the afternoon. “Night” reads the text he wrote about the image.

The models tried to show themselves together on social networks since they were romantically linked a few months ago; however, locals and strangers were moved by this publication.

Both were affectionate in a snapshot shared on social networks. Photo: capture / Instagram

Ignacio Baladán is in solidarity with those most in need

The businessman has shown to have a noble heart in this health crisis due to the coronavirus. During the Christmas holidays of 2020, the foreigner showed solidarity with the children of El Agustino by distributing them panettones and toys to brighten their day.

With great enthusiasm, the reality boy went to a humble area in eastern Lima with the gifts. Apart from the distribution, he presented a show in the company of two other animators.

“It is a little bit of what we were able to contribute. I hope you enjoy. This is going to make this Christmas, at least, have an extra happiness. I’m going to be away from my family, but this gives me a grain of sand to be able to spend this Christmas. Thank you very much, it makes me very happy to be here, “said Baladán in statements to On everyone’s lips.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.