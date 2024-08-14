Paula Leitón (Terrassa, 24 years old), one of the best water polo players in the world, says that over the years she has had to deal with bad comments that she did not like. It hurt her when they told her that a dress looked bad on her. But, in return, she found warmth in other positive comments. Like when they told her: how wonderful that there are great women in Spain. “In the end, the good comments always make up for it. And those are the ones I remember,” she admits in an interview with RTVE.

Leitón is almost two metres tall and has an imposing body. She has worked in the pool since she was very young. She plays in one position, the buoy, the epicentre and heart of a water polo team, where strength, power and even intimidation of the rival are the main factors. “When I was 12 I was chubby, they recommended that I take up swimming and they saw that I had the ability to play water polo. I liked it and that is why I play,” she explained to EL PAÍS a few years ago.

Paula Leitón, natural, simple, from her hometown, her family, humble people, trained in the swimming club of her municipality, Terrassa, before being signed by one of the leading clubs in the category, Sabadell, made her debut at the Rio 2016 Games at just 16 years old and a World Cup already under her belt; she won silver in Tokyo 2020 and has returned from Paris with the gold medal around her neck after an exceptional championship in which the women’s team beat the United States for the first time, an achievement that began to cement the final triumph against Australia. The water polo player, for her part, scored a memorable goal, with her back to the water, in the semi-final against Holland and scored again in the final. During her triumphant time in Paris, however, she had to put up with fat-phobic comments on social media. Comments that, she now says, “slip off her.”

This is what she said after being proclaimed Olympic champion last Saturday, together with the entire team. “Maybe they think they are going to hurt me. I know what my body is like and I love it very much. I work hard for a sport that is my life. I don’t care at all about the comments. I have just won an Olympic gold, which is the dream I had since I was a dwarf,” she said on the program En boca de todos, on Cuatro.

Her reaction on television has unleashed a wave of empathy for a high-level athlete who breaks away from stereotypes and what we know as normative bodies. Her social networks have been filled with all kinds of supportive comments from followers who are proud of her achievements and parents who see her as an example for their daughters.

Whether sought or not, it is the expected reaction when she decided to respond to those who criticize from spite and ignorance, also from the anonymity offered by social networks.

She did it because she thought of those people who do not see themselves capable of loving themselves in the same way that she does. In addition to “normalizing the diversity of bodies that there are on this planet and that that is what is good, that we are different and learn to love ourselves.”

Now, she explains, she is focusing on all the positive messages she has received, “from all the people who love me, from my family, my friends, from people in water polo and from those who have been on the other side of the screen and the other day watched their first water polo match.”

Leitón is 190 cm tall and weighs around 90 kilos. “She was always very big, even as a cadet she stood out for her size and size, we saw her and imagined that she would be tremendous. She is quite difficult to stop in the water,” explains Dani Ballart, former water polo player and Olympic champion with the legendary Atlanta 96 team, who knows her well. Her teammate Maica García described her as “a giant baby” the year she debuted with the national team at the Rio Games: “She is a giant and a little sweetheart. She is very cute. She has a huge desire to learn and is very attentive to all the details,” said the person who now shares a position with Leitón, who is just as big today as she was then, an even better player.

A body, that of the Spanish buoy, that is in tune with others that are seen in the pools. “Water polo in general is a very tough sport. If you stop to look at the team, we are three girls who are two meters tall. This powerful physique is required to be able to endure a match,” she declared. And, to the relief of many, she confessed to being “not at all worried.” However, she warned the haters: “If they have to continue with these comments, they should think about the people they could hurt. It doesn’t affect me, but maybe it affects some girls.”

“Paula is almost unstoppable and she is so thanks to her physique. In addition, a team is made up of a combination of virtues and Paula’s are more than evident, especially when we are a country that does not have very tall women,” says Ballart. And she gives the example of Clara Cambray, captain of CN Mataró, who is 160 cm tall and weighs just over 50 kilos. “Sport rewards you for reaching your best version with what you have.” And, she adds, “it also helps you become stronger in the face of these circumstances.”

For the player, a member of a team that has been in three of the last four Olympic finals and has won two silver medals and one gold since London 2012, this medal means a lot: “For Spanish water polo this medal is the future, the future of the team and the future for all the girls to see that it is possible, that with work you can get there and you can always dream,” she explained after winning the final.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our newsletter.