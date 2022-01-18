RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Raízen, Shell’s joint venture with Cosan, said on Tuesday that Paula Kovarsky will lead a new Vice-Presidency of Strategy, which will be responsible for combining the areas of Strategy, New Business, M&A and Company sustainability.

Prior to joining Raízen, Kovarsky held the position of Director of IR and ESG at Cosan, where she was responsible for the development of Grupo Cosan’s ESG strategy.

“The creation of this vice presidency is in line with our mission to redefine the future of energy with a focus on the strategy of generating value for customers, consumers, suppliers and shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

(By Marta Nogueira)

