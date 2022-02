the night rises Disbelief at ‘threats of injunction’ for nightclubs: ‘Truly outrageous’

Across the country, the first nightclubs and pubs are withdrawing from ‘The night is rising’ due to possible sanctions by the government. The initiator of the national campaign, Pieter de Kroon, was stunned. “I think it’s outrageous that they threaten with a writ of execution. It is very unfortunate that it has to be this way.”