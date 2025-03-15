Paula Echevarría (47 years) is clear. Yeah Isabel Pantoja (68) He is looking for a known actress to interpret her in her new autobiographical fiction to remember her. This has made it clear in statements that has made this Friday during the inauguration of the Malaga Festival. «I would love to play Isabel Pantoja In the series that prepares about his life, ”said the Asturian interpreter to the microphones of ‘Europa Press’.

«She is a very interesting woman and his personal and professional career are extraordinary. If they offered me the paper I would immediately accept it. The character deserves all my attention and I am very interested, ”he said firmly. In this way, Paula Echevarría runs to give life to the tonadillera in the Highlights That is preparing.

Isabel Pantoja has finally embarked on the creation of a documentary series and another fiction with the media producer. Will be Seven episodes that will cover from childhood to the present Five Decads of Carrera In the world of music. This company is the same that has already created series as ‘internal issues’, but also contest type programs such as ‘El Hunter’ or ‘Boom’.

This is the third time that Isabel Pantoja tries to carry out a series of her life. The first was with A Mexican producer with which in the end nothing was released. After finishing the exclusive contract, the singer was looking for platforms that were interested in the format, Following the steps of other artists Spanish speakers such as Luis Miguel or Julio Iglesias. But now it seems that the project goes ahead with a producer that will try to reflect the different layers of an artist who is part of the recent history of Spain.









Paula Echevarría’s life: actress, mother and ‘influencer’

Paula Echevarría, who was born in 1977 in Candás, Asturias, jumped to fame with papers such as Clara in ‘The Commissioner’, although with series such as ‘Gran Reserva’ and later ‘Velvet’ finished settling as one of the most popular actresses in our country. Since he was the mother of his second son, Miguel Jr., the result of his relationship with former soccer player Miguel Torres, his career has taken another rhythm. The little boy was born in April 2021, and became the Daniella’s little brother16, who was born from the marriage of the Asturian with David Bustamante.

In recent years Paula Echevarría has participated in films such as ‘Ola of Crimes’ or ‘If I were rich’, In addition to some episodes of the series ‘ours’. In 2023 the series ‘Arcadia’ premiered, which stars alongside William Levy, Andrea Duro and Gerard Taracena. In 2019 it was announced that the miniseries ‘after love’ would also star, but a year later it was put in ‘Stand By’ and still No more has been known about her.

However, beyond its role as an actress Paula Echevarría also has her hole as a creator of social networks content, where she has almost 4 million followers. Everything that gets triumphs and has made various collaborations with brands since its impact is greater than that of many ‘influencers’.