As reported by the journalist and driver Ángel De Brito, via Twitter, Paula chaves he tested positive for coronavirus. For that reason, in Telefe all the alarms went off.

As a first measure, the station decided suspend recordings of MasterChef Celebrity, the kitchen reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, which will air next Monday, at 10:30 p.m., because Paula Chaves had been a guest in that cycle.

It is assumed that the channel will take some similar resolution regarding the program Cut for Lozano (Telefe, at 2:30 p.m.) since Paula was driving it like replacement of Verónica Lozano for a few days.

De Brito tweeted about Paula Chaves’ illness late on Thursday, the day the model was active on the social network, but did not mention anything in reference to the result of her coronavirus test. At the moment, it is unknown with what degree of complication and with what symptoms the disease is occurring.

Among other participants, MasterChef Celebrity has Flavia Palmiero, María O ‘Donnell, Carmen Barbieri (she will join when she recovers from Covid) and Alex Caniggia. Photo File.

It should be remembered that participants of this edition of Masterchef Celebrity They are Georgina Barbarossa, Flavia Palmiero, Juanse, the former leader of Los Ratones Paranoicos, Gastón Dalmau, the influencer Dani “La Chepi”, Andrea Rincón, the singer CAE, Candela Vetrano, the sports journalist Fernando Carlos, Daniel Aráoz, the journalist Maria O ‘Donnell, ex-footballer Mariano Dalla Libera, Sol Pérez, ex-basketball player Hernán “el loco” Montenegro, Claudia Fontán Alexander Caniggia and Carmen Barbieri, who is hospitalized precisely because of Covid and when he recovers, he will be able to join the cycle.

Among other participants, Master Chef Celebrity has Andrea Rincón, Daniel Aráoz, Sol Pérez and Juanse. Photo File.

The members of the jury, as in the previous edition, will be Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.

