When it comes to composing and singing, Paula Cendejas tries to escape barriers and filters. «I do what I want. I take references from genres that I like and start creating. If I had to define her music in any way, La Madrileña (1995) «I would say it’s pop, because I think everything is pop now».

“The industry is changing and now there is no formula for success. Before, there were fewer options to choose from », says the singer, who this Saturday, at 7:40 p.m., she will perform on the main stage of FAN FUTURA FEST in San Javier. On her first tour, the public will meet “the real Paula.”

–What does it mean to be part of the FAN FUTURA FEST?

-It will be the first time he performs in the Region of Murcia. I have started the tour this year because everything was postponed due to the pandemic so this is the first time in many cities. I also like to take a little time to get to know each city.

– Does it excite you?

-Yes. From each place I take a new experience.

–What do you think of the festival poster?

-I really like that Spain is betting not only on foreign artists, who are obviously important because they attract the public, but also on national and emerging ones. The poster is very balanced.

– And as for the presence of women?

-It still costs a lot for there to be more presence of women at festivals. I think there are fewer female artists right now. However, we must support everyone and leave no one behind. You see a poster and usually 80% are men. That can not be.

–You recently launched a campaign with Lefties. What does fashion mean to you and how does it relate to music?

–For me music and fashion go hand in hand. Being an artist you need an image, whatever it may be. It is important to have a speech when dressing. Just like you have with your songs. A speech outside of stereotypes and canons. I’ve always been interested in it. I was the first artist Lefties trusted for his campaign. The collaboration has been very good. The brand has understood me.

–How has the public received the song that is part of the campaign, ‘X ti’?

-Super good. I am very proud. It has been the first single from the album, a hint of what will come next year. In the video clip I have risked because it was my first time acting. The song has been round visually and soundly.

– What else can be known about your new job?

–With the album I am trying to remove all those stigmas that are given in music by the fact of being a woman. I have tried to be more ‘me’ than ever, to be the Paula who is at home right now, answering the phone. I want to show myself more as I am.

Free program for today | Esplanade Barnuevo de La Ribera 8:00 p.m. Barder

‘Brindis’ is the first track from ‘Sides’, Barder’s debut album. Nine cuts of various sound prisms.

9:20 p.m. Paranoid 1966

Victoria C. Weka Bekuku, better known as Paranoid 1966, is a young singer from Alicante of Equatorial Guinean origin and her style is a fusion of R&B, blues and hip hop.

10:10 p.m. DLPIN

DLPIN, resident DJ at Sala REM, repeats at FAN FUTURA FEST.

-He considers himself a shy person. How do you fight against shyness when it comes to getting on stage or recording a video clip?

–When I’m working on something related to music I don’t feel shy; I have the most internalized processes and I feel sure of myself. I am more shy when it comes to interacting directly with people and meeting new people. I am more hermetic in that aspect and it is more difficult for me to leave my environment.

C. Tangana



-He has done several collaborations. What does she learn from the artists with whom she shares themes?

-I always have to admire the artist to make a collaboration. We have to like each other what we do.

– Do you have special affection for any of these collaborations?

–I would stay with C. Tangana [‘Cómo habla una mujer’]. It was something unthinkable and I saw it as very complicated but it came up. It helped me to break my mental stigmas. At that time I did not know what I wanted in my career.

–She began to be known performing ‘covers’. Did she imagine that her career would take this course?

-Nope. I knew that I wanted to dedicate myself to music but I didn’t know how my career would evolve or how I would achieve stability. You have to work a lot, fall down and get up. Today everything is still the same. Try and go by your instinct. You have to be patient because this is a long-distance race.