The Colombia Paracycling Team stand out for the country in the cycling world championship, which takes place in Zurich, Switzerland, Well this Saturday Paula Caballero and Carolina Munévar They won silver and bronze, respectively, in their events.

Caballero achieved his second medal in Zurich after finishing in second place in the C3 category long-distance event, which was held over 56.5 kilometers.

Good performance

The rider from Antioquia recorded a final time of one hour, 37 minutes and 49 seconds, just one second away from the world title, which was won by the Dutchwoman. Aniek van den Aarssen (1 hour 37 minutes 48 seconds).

The bronze in the category went to the American Jamie Whitmore, who came a second after the Colombian rider.

Caballero had already won bronze in the time trial of this same event, in a competition over a route of 18.8 kilometers, in 28 minutes and 46 seconds, 2 minutes and 51 seconds behind the Swedish Anna Beck, who took the gold medal. The silver went to the American Jamie Whitmore after marking a time of 28 minutes and 36 seconds.

Munévar, for her part, won the bronze medal in the C2 category, after completing the 56.5 kilometers of the test in one hour, 37 minutes and 50 seconds, 3 min 03 s behind the champion, the Swiss Flurina Rigling (1 hour 34 minutes 47 seconds).

Finally, the Bogota Paula Ossa She finished fourth in the long-distance race held this Saturday, over 70.2 kilometers, with a final time of 2 h 05 min 06 s, 9 min 38 s behind the champion, the British Sarah Storey (1 h 55 min 28 s).