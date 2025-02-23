In the new episode of the Podcast El Role, Nacho Gómez-Zarzuela interviews two of the best regatists in Spain, Paula Barceló and María Canterowho have decided to join forces to try to represent Spain in Los Angeles 2028 in 49er FX. Although they are known from the Optimist, the Copa América campaign that they shared at the Sail Team BCN has just forged the seed of one of the most potential crews of the Spanish Olympic team. Luis Faguás brings the last hour of the Windsurf world.

You can listen to the full chapter below or access the El Role website here.