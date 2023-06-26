Paula Badosa, training in Mallorca with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas: Wimbledon goal, via Mallorca. The most glamorous and hottest (in love) tennis couple of summer 2023 has landed in Spain for the ATP 250 tournament on grass: the last exam before the London Grand Slam.

The Spanish champion is trying to get back in shape after the vertebra injury which kept her out at Roland Garros. These days of training with the Greek tennis player’s boyfriend and father, Apostolos, will help us understand whether he will be able to be at the start of Wimbledon 2023.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will play in Mallorca and is the number 1 seed in the tournament: an important test in view of the challenge to King Djokovic (decided to confirm himself sovereign of London after last year’s triumph, thus looking for a new extension on Nadal in the Grand Slam victory: we are 23 to 22 for Nole and Rafa is out for the whole the year).

Returning instead to Paula Badosa, the tennis player number 34 in the WTA ranking (but she was also number 2 in the world in April 2022), waiting to understand her condition for Wimbledon, she charmed fans with an Instagram photo dressed in white (see the gallery): a divine blouse on the “Sharapova of Spain”.

