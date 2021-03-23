The Spanish Paula Badosa agreed to the second round of the Miami tournament benefited by the abandonment of her rival, Switzerland’s Jill Teichmann at the end of the first set and after 50 minutes of play.

With 6-5 for the Helvetica born in Barcelona and trained by Alberto Martín and Arantxa Parra, and 40-0 for the Spanish in the twelfth game of the sleeve the match ended. Teichmann was treated on the track and decided to leave the crash.

Badosa, without any title in his career and who had beaten Teichmann two years ago, in Seoul, always maintained the type in what was played in the match. The Swiss, 41st in the world and with the titles in Prague and Palermo in 2019 in her history, was ahead on the scoreboard but the Spanish neutralized every disadvantage and kept the pulse until the duel was suspended.

Badosa will play in the second round against Tunisian Ons Jabeur, twenty-seventh favorite.

In addition, the Dutch Arantxa Rus reached the second round after beating the Czech Marie Bouzkova (6-3 and 6-2) and the Greek Maria Sakkari, twenty-third favorite, will be measured.

For her part, Estonian Kaia Kanepi knocked down American Lauren Davis (6-3 and 7-5) to meet with the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, twenty-first seeded. and the North American Shelby Rogers became the rival of the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth favorite, after beating compatriot Madison Brengle 6-3 by a double.

Muguruza to debut against Xinyu Wang

The Chinese Xinyu Wang, guest of the organization, won the Swedish Rebecca Peterson (6-2 and 6-2) and she became the first rival of the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza in the Miami tournament.

The Chinese, 150 in the women’s ranking, 19 years old, and without any title or final in the professional circuit throughout her career, took an hour and seventeen minutes to resolve the commitment against the Scandinavian, 62 in the world and was unable to straighten out the shock.

It will be the second confrontation between Muguruza and Xinyu Wang. The only one so far was in Shenzhen last year and ended with the victory of the Spanish player in three sets (3-6, 6-3 and 6-0).