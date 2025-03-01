Paula Badosa withdrew this Friday due to an injury to the back of the game she played Before the Australian Daria Saville121 of the ranking, in the quarterfinals of the Tennis Open of Mérida, 500 WTA tournament.

Badosa was superior in the first set, in which he made a break in the second game to take an never lost advantage; Saville’s serve broke again in the room Game to escape 4-0 and be a comfortable 6-1 win.

In the second partial, Badosa maintained the precision of his right and although he broke in the fifth game, he began to show pain. He lost elasticity and could not confirm his service.

Saville took note of the weakness of Hispanic, eleventh tennis player of the world, and paid attention to maintaining his service. He went in front of 4-3, after which the Spanish asked for a medical time. He returned animated by an audience that shouted “Vamos Paula”but it was not possible to recover his good tennis.

In the eighth game the second favorite fell short in the returns, fought, more suffered A break and retired.

“It is not pleasant to classify the semifinal in this way, I hope Paula recovers, “Saville said, Who will face the Colombian Emiliana Arango in the semifinal, who for a while before forgot a persistent attack of cough and defeated 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 the Slovaca Rebecca Samkova, 40 from the world list.

With balls left behind the network, Samkova made a difference in favor in the first set, but from the second Arango improved the effectiveness of his drive, His returns were more exact and won 6-3.

Samkova disappeared in the last manga in which the Colombian won all the games with great effectiveness in your serve.

In the other semifinal, The American Emma Navarrofirst favorite, he will play this Saturday against Armenia Elina Avanesyan.

Navarro, tenth from the world list, defeated the Turkish Zeynep 6-4, 6-2 Sonmez, defender champion, who began with a break, but did not maintain his ability to respond to an opponent who distributed blows on all sides of the court and, with breaks in the sixth, eighth and tenth games signed the victory.

Sonmez, who won the public for his ability to fight, lowered the level in the second set, which lost 6-2.

More difficult was Avanesyan’s triumph, 45 of the world, who went from less to more and He defeated 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to the Australian Maya Joint.