Paula Badosa has made her way to the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters after beating Karolina Muchová in a long-suffering match that lasted more than three hours (6-4, 6-7 and 6-2). The Catalan tennis player, the only Spaniard in the tournament, had to sweat to beat the Czech, who played every point and every game during the three sets of a game played at great intensity. Badosa went from less to more to end up beating his rival in the last set, when the resistance of the Spanish made the difference.

Muchová started with one more gear at the start of the match and took the lead after breaking Badosa’s serve in the fifth game. The Czech took the initiative, but the Spanish overcame to win four games in a row, leaving flashes of great quality and taking the first set. In the second, Badosa started from scratch and Muchová came back strong, unimpressed by the Spaniard’s intensity and forcing her to win two consecutive games on several occasions to stay alive on the scoreboard.

Muchová ended up taking the set in the tie-breaker, after putting pressure on Badosa at times and sharing dominance with the Spanish. The Czech excelled when it came to going up to the net and in the rest, to the point of breaking the serve of the tennis player from Begur on three occasions.

After suffering a lot in the first games, Badosa ended up dominating on the Roma court in the last set. After a match in which the two tennis players performed at a very high level, the Spanish’s battery lasted longer, even without reaching its best level. Badosa continues to climb steps with his sights set on the quarterfinals. Jelena Ostapenko will be measured this Wednesday, against whom she hopes to get closer to the best version of her.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.