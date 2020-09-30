Badosa hits forehand during her match against Kozlova in Paris. AFP7 via Europa Press / AFP7 via Europa Press

I had an outstanding debt Paula Badosa with Roland Garros, land that saw her born sportingly speaking, because it was here, on the orange sand of Paris, where she uncovered herself as a projection player five years ago. Then, with 17, she was proclaimed champion of the junior tournament and took a professional leap that later did not have the desired continuity because her progression stalled, until in October 2018 she hired Xavi Budó, the coach who had actually shaped her his game in Barcelona.

However, after almost two years of connection, the tennis player decided to do without the coach and replaced him with Javier Martí from Madrid, with whom she landed this year at the Bois de Boulogne. And this Tuesday’s premiere couldn’t have been better. Badosa beat Kateryna Kozlova 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3, thus achieving her first victory in the main draw of the French great. Ahead now has a demanding test with Sloane Stephens, superior (double 6-2) to Vitalia Diatchenko.

The Catalan, born in New York and admirer of Maria Sharapova, corroborates the good feelings she has been offering since the bond with Budó began. From the hand of the Catalan coach she managed to access the top-100 of the WTA (currently number 87), her first triumph in a Grand Slam, in Australia, and last year reaching the semifinals in Palermo and this one in Istanbul. However, just over a month ago she announced the change in her bench.

Badosa’s advance was the foretaste of a prolific day for Spanish tennis, also witnessing the first victory in Paris for Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga: 7-6 (5), 6-3 and 7-5 against Harold Mayot. The draw guides the eighth US Open finalist to a difficult cross with Russian Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, Roberto Carballés left Steve Johnson (6-1, 6-0 and 6-0) stiff to meet Denis Shapovalov, and Roberto Bautista was firm against Richard Gasquet (7-6, 6-2 and 6-1), although Jaume Munar did not manage to overcome the obstacle of Stefanos Tsitsipas (4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4).

Novak Djokovic took part in the Chatrier, who began his Parisian career with a landslide victory over Michael Ymer in the center, roofed as a result of the rain. The water again caused delays, but the number one broke into the tournament decisively and resolved the debut with a 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3. He will face Ricardas Berankis.

This Wednesday, in the second round, Rafael Nadal will face the American Mckenzie McDonald in the third turn of the center court (around 3:00 pm, Eurosport). The 25-year-old opponent of the Balearic Islands occupies 236th place in the ranking and last year it came in at 57th. They have never crossed. The Valencian Pedro Martínez will face Mikhail Kukushkin at the same time.