This 2023 Paula Badosa did not start well and ends (yes, it ends now) even worse for the Spanish tennis player. As was the case in January, then suffering from a thigh problem that ruled her out for Australia, the Catalan announced at the last minute that she was withdrawing from the US Open, since she has not fully recovered from the back injury she suffered in mid-2020. May in Rome. Since then she has barely been able to play a couple of matches, both at Wimbledon, where she also had to leave early as a result of pain. As the damage persists and the treatment requires patience, Badosa has finally chosen to stop and considers a course to be forgotten closed.

At first, he was supposed to compete on Tuesday against the veteran Venus Williams, but he anticipated the resignation through his social networks. “After struggling for many months to compete again, I end my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision. We have tried everything together with my team, but the pain is not letting me move forward. Thanks to the people who are still by my side in these hard times. See you next year, stronger than ever,” said the 25-year-old Spaniard.

In May, while taking on Jabeur at the Foro Italico, the player from Begur suffered a vertebral fracture (L4) that prevented her from competing at Roland Garros. She cut deadlines to return –six weeks away, instead of the 8-12 initially proposed– and later suffered on the pitch. She tried earlier this month to reappear in Montreal and Cincinnati, but she could not jump on the track either and despite the last effort made to reach New York, her back definitely slows her down. She will therefore miss her third major this year and ends a cycle full of physical troubles.

Badosa, born precisely in Manhattan, has participated in 11 tournaments this season and in the 27 games he has played he has recorded 18 wins and nine losses. The fact is that since she shone in 2021 – title in Indian Wells – and rose to the second rung of the circuit last year, injuries have undermined her performance and she has progressively lost prominence in sports. Today she is 46th in the world ranking, although she is confident that the pause will allow her to reverse the scenario and recover lost ground, when she just has to defend points.

During the spring he offered optimistic lines in his game, but fortune has not been on his side and he prefers to stop. In this way, she will not be part of the Spanish team in the next edition of the Billie Jean King Cup, whose final phase will be held in Seville from November 7 to 12.

SORRIBES TRIUMPHS IN CLEVELAND AC | NY Before landing at Flushing Meadows, the Valencian Sara Sorribes won the Cleveland trophy by coming back in the final this Saturday against Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4. The Spaniard, trained by Silvia Soler, was crowned after completing a magnificent week, in which she previously defeated heavyweight rivals such as Siniakova, Kudermetova, Stephens and Tatjiana Maria. It is the second title that Sorribes has obtained, badly affected in recent times by injuries and that after half a year in the dry dock, even considering leaving her sport, began to see the light at Roland Garros. There she gave way in the round of 16 and now she signs another meritorious result that will give her confidence for the US Open. See also The President of the State receives the Prime Minister of Romania Sorribes won an award for the first time two years ago, in Guadalajara (Mexico), and this last one lifted him from 95th to 55th place in ranking of the WTA. She will debut in the first round in New York against Anhelina Kalinina.

