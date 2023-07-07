Paula Badosa held out for 37 minutes and said enough is enough. The Spaniard, who had finally shaken off her bad luck of not having been able to play in either the Australian Open or Roland Garros due to injuries, had to withdraw from her participation in Wimbledon after suffering from her back pain.

The 25-year-old player, born in the United States, lost to Marta Kostyuk (6-2, 1-0 Ret.) and put an end to her London adventure on grass, leaving Spain without women’s representation in the third round of of the third ‘Grand Slam’ of the season for the first time since 2014.

Badosa, installed in 35th place in the WTA ranking, had returned to the courts nine months and four days after her last appearance on a big stage. Her debut against Alison Riske was hopeful. A victory that she had not achieved since the one she signed on August 30 in New York. She, without a competition rhythm, decided to play out of stubbornness, since a stress fracture in her L4 vertebra left her with no options of stepping on the ‘All England Lawn’.

«It is a delicate, slow injury, whatever I do, it hurts me, but for now they have told me that there is not much risk. I am a person who likes to go a little to the limit », the player had indicated after her reappearance on Wednesday. The good feelings are over.