Paula Badosa and Tsitsipas love in the water between the two world tennis stars (Instagram tsitsidosa)

Paula Badosa and Stefano Tsitsipas love in Doha, a booming love story for the world tennis couple

The love story between Paula Badosa and Stefano Tsitsipas continues apace. The Greek tennis player (fresh from the quarterfinals to Roland Garros where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz) post a photo embraced with the Spanish champion in Doha. “Zero Grand Slams in one photo, but hey, love conquers all!”the number 5 in the world writes with sweetness and the right irony, who hasn’t (yet) won a Major race, but has the Atp Finals 2019 (the final test of the year among the best 8 tennis players on the planet) and two Atp 1000 on the red clay of Montecarlo. Paula Badosa, on the other hand, was world number 2 and triumphed in the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells.



Paula Badosa and Stefano Tsitsipas love in the pool

In recent days, the video of the Greek tennis player and Paula Badosa in the pool between hugs and tenderness, with a final ballet then in the gym.





But for Stefanos Tsitsipas it’s already time to get back on the pitch: this week he has the Stuttgart grass tournament (round of 16 against Richard Gasquet) the first step in the road that leads to Wimbledonwhere his challenge and that of the whole world will restart a King Novak Djokovicreturning from the triumph at Roland Garros….

