Paula arias Y Eduardo Rabanal They look very much in love after the footballer caused controversy for removing all the photographs from his social networks in which he appeared together with the sauce boat, a few days after having asked the singer for marriage. This time, the athlete made it clear that his relationship with the leader of Son Tentación is at its best.

In a photograph shared through Instagram stories, team member Carlos Mannucci appears embracing the interpreter of “Amiga mía”. In the temporary post he wrote. “I love you all my life”.

As it is recalled, the footballer’s request for the salsa boat came after Magaly Medina’s cameras broadcast some images in which Rabanal can be seen in loving situations with his daughter’s mother. After the ampay, the sauce boat decided to end their relationship; However, days later both decided to resume the relationship.

Eduardo Rabanal dedicates tender words to the sauce boat Paula Arias. Photo: Eduardo Rabanal / Instagram.

Tilsa Lozano defends the sauce boat’s relationship

During the last gala of The Artist of the Year this Saturday, December 11, Paula Arias and her orchestra reinforced Yahaira Plasencia in a reality show. After the presentation, Gisela Valcárcel asked about her sentimental situation, so Tilsa Lozano defended the musical artist from her detractors. “I’m just going to say that the rest is good to talk about, but when it happens to him he says ‘I’m going to leave it in my private life’, because the one who talks a lot, you know that he has his ‘cucho’ under the rug,” he said.

Why did Eduardo Rabanal delete his photos with Paula Arias?

The salsa singer revealed for En boca de todos that everything is fine in her relationship with the footballer and explained why her boyfriend deleted the photos of both from his social networks. “Actually, it’s something between the two of us, something that we have discussed. We prefer not to upload anything, to stay that way. We are calm, it is better this way ”, he pointed out.