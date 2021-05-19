Paula Arias surprised her fans with her new musical collaboration with the Identical Duo, in the salsa version of the song “Se acabó”. Referring to the title of the song, the sauce boat assured that in her life there are no second chances.

The leader of They are temptation reaffirms her conviction in this production and also features her singing salsa in a romantic style. The interpreter reflected on the message behind the song.

“At this point in my life, I say it’s over and over, and there’s no going back. But I do have to confess that I got carried away a lot by the feeling, the memory, as it always happens to women. We forgive one, two, three and we think that everything will improve. (…) I give you an example, Even if they are the only men on Earth, I’m not going back with my ex-partners, or crazy ”, He said.

Despite her comment, Paula Arias clarified that she has not closed the doors to love: “It does not mean that I close myself to starting a new relationship. I was getting to know a person, but the pandemic caused us to distance ourselves, as he was a Peruvian, but he lived in Mexico for his business. “

The sauce boat stressed that she identifies personally with the lyrics of “It ended”, and that motivated her even more to accept the invitation of the duo made up of Beto Gómez and Carlos López. The video clip of the song was released days ago and has already accumulated thousands of views on YouTube.

“The boys are very talented, not all the singers compose, not all of them stay together for many years, and how not to support them. We have recorded the video of ‘It finished’ in a wonderful hacienda in Ica, which had horses, a chapel, beautiful green facilities. We also record in Las Dunas. The video is very beautiful and has been recorded in high definition ”, he remarked.

The members of the Dúo Idéntico met eight years ago in the Los Conquistadores de la Salsa orchestra. That was the starting point to unite their talents and venture into other genres such as urban Latin, ballads, salsa, and even reggae.

“Versatility always distinguishes us. We have done various genres and we all like it. Now the public asks us for salsa and we don’t close the doors to anything, “said López.

