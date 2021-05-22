New venture! Paula Arias fulfills one of her dreams by venturing into the world of fashion. The singer of Son temptation launched her Jeans line To Fire and he opened his first clothing store in a Gamarra gallery.

“Thank you always for supporting me. I am finally realizing my dream “ The singer commented excitedly during a link with the program En boca de todos.

In this way, the interpreter presented this new undertaking and before cutting the ribbon she was surprised by her eldest son, who arrived as the local godfather.

“Thank you, son, what a beautiful surprise, thank you all”Said the sauce boat showing great happiness to be achieving his goal for which he was working for more than six months.

As it is recalled, throughout the pandemic, Paula Arias has sought a way to reinvent herself in different activities in order to generate an economic livelihood. First he focused on the sale of chickens and vegetables for delivery. Then she ventured into online clothing sales, which eventually led her to open her first physical clothing store in the Gamarra commercial emporium.

“We already have a place where you can find the best of each collection of my clothing brand with the best care for you,” the singer posted on her social networks when announcing the opening of her new business.

