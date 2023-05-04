She didn’t keep quiet! The last statements of Eduardo Rabanal in which he mentioned that he would be about to resume his relationship with Paula Arias they bothered the sauce boat, who did not hesitate to communicate with the “Magaly TV, the firm” program. In such a link, she denied what her ex-partner said and assured that she already has a decision made, so she does not intend to change her mind. In that sense, she recalled the pain that the soccer player caused her by being unfaithful.

Paula Arias affected by Eduardo Rabanal’s infidelity

During her conversation with Magaly Medina, Paula Arias accepted that she still loves Eduardo Rabanalbut that she prefers to stay away from him and focus on both her family and her work.

“Let’s be honest, here I couldn’t say that I don’t love him, because this has just happened and my feelings are very strong and everything has been very intense. Different is that when one is completely disappointed. It is no longer a nuisance, a anger or a fight of a few days. This has been a total disappointment and I want to leave it there,” said the leader of Son Tentación.

“And, really, I am aware, I do not deserve and did not deserve everything that has happened”he added.

Paula Arias asks that she not be linked to Eduardo Rabanal

Likewise, Paula Arias categorically ruled out the possibility of returning to Eduardo Rabanal and asked that they not be linked again because it is a situation that affects her and her family.

“I am too uncomfortable, I have not even had time to see what is being said (…). I am giving myself a busy time for my family, my work (…). We have talked about past events. The production company we had in partnership is over. I’m not going to deny that he is there, he wants to meet, talk, win me back, but I’ve already made a decision. It affects my family life,” he expressed.

