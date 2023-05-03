This May 2nd, the team of “Magaly TV, the firm” issued new statements by Eduardo Rabanal, who slipped a possible reconciliation with Paula Arias after publishing a photo in which a tattoo of the sauce boat appears with the description of “I love you”. The leader of Son Tentación could not stand this situation and called the live program to clarify that she has no interest in resuming a relationship with the soccer player and urged him to leave her alone.

“I am too uncomfortable, I have not even had time to see what is being said (…). I am giving myself a busy time for my family, my work (…). We have talked about past events. The production company we had in partnership is over. I’m not going to deny that he is there, he wants to meet, talk, win me back, but I’ve already made a decision. It affects my family life ”he expressed.

