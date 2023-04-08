Singer Paula Arias He posted a message on his social media. This is her first pronouncement after announcing her break with the soccer player Eduardo Rabanal. As recalled, the leader of Son Tentación released a statement on her Instagram account in which she announced that she no longer had any relationship with the player after the report from “Magaly TV, the firm”. In the ‘Urraca’ program, the dancer Kristy Ordoñez exposed conversations in which it would be confirmed that Rabanal betrayed Paula Arias.

Paula Arias and her message in networks

the sauce boat Paula Arias He returned to social networks with a message of reflection after the latest events in his sentimental life. On her Instagram account, she wrote an extensive statement in which she indicates certain points that she will do to restore her peace.

“It is never too late to set new goals in life, but, this time, they are personal growth goals with myself (…) Give me the pause that is sometimes needed to continue, give me time for myself. Do not allow opinions and other people’s actions affect the way I value myself,” he began.

Paula Arias and her publication on Instagram. Photo: Instagram capture.

Paula Arias seeks to overcome a difficult moment

the leader of are temptation It is clear to him that, despite the bad experiences he has recently gone through, he always learns something. Likewise, he emphasizes that he does not owe any type of explanation to anyone.

“I can, I always can, I know that behind everything there is a perfect plan for me. It’s a difficult process to accept, grow, heal, improve, follow and share. Each experience is a new lesson (…) And I don’t have to prove or justify anything to anyone, I’m worth it today, I was worth it yesterday and I’ll always be worth it“, finished.

Paula Arias terminated her relationship with Eduardo Rabanal. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

Paula Arias announced the end of her relationship with Eduardo Rabanal

After the report by “Magaly TV, the firm” that showed Eduardo Rabanal’s conversations with a dancer from a cumbia group, the salsa singer did not comment on the matter. However, on Wednesday, April 5, she finally broke her silence and announced the final end of her relationship with the soccer player.

“Today I want to express and face what I feel and think at this moment when I see the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program; Out of respect as a mother, woman and leader of a women’s group, I terminate any type of relationship with Eduardo Rabanal (…). There are no excuses or justification whatsoever,” she wrote.